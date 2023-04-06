© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Could mindfulness benefit parents with chronically ill kids?

By Hannah Gardoski
Published April 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM MDT
Chances are, at some point in your life, you’ve heard about the benefits of practicing mindfulness. These benefits include reducing stress, decreasing depression, lowering anxiety - the list goes on.

Dr. Cara Gallegos, an Associate Professor at Boise State's School of Nursing, wanted to see if practicing mindfulness could have these same benefits for parents, particularly parents who have children with complex medical conditions.

That's why she is working on a new study that looks at whether or not these practices could help improve their mental health. Gallegos joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this study and how it works.

