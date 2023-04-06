© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The Society of Environmental Journalists Conference returns to Boise

By Samantha Wright
Published April 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT
In two week,s hundreds of journalists, scientists and government representatives will gather in Boise to talk about everything from climate change, wildfires, biology and the natural environment.

The Society of Environmental Journalists Conference is a chance to exchange ideas and learn more about the issues affecting our planet. Meaghan Parker, the Executive Director of the Society of Environmental Journalists, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
