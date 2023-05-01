© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
How to have hard conversations with your kids

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM MDT
Loneliness can affect not just your mental health but also your physical health.
Richard Drury
/
Getty Images

Now more than ever, kids are needing the support of the adults in their life. This is why St. Luke's is hosting a virtual health talk on "How to Show up for Young People with Compassion and Understanding."

This talk will look at how we can create safe environments for kids to share their feelings so that we can better listen and support them, while also helping them find a way forward.

Erin Pfaeffle, the Senior Director of Community Health and Engagement with St. Luke's joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this and the upcoming event.

