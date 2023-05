Hope is not always easy to find in this current world with all the chaos, anger and politics we face every day.

So the Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale decided to create a concert designed to uplift and delight everyone who hears it.

This Saturday, they will be singing “Catching Hope” at the Brandt Center in Nampa. The Chorale's Interim Executive Director, Erin Paradis, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.