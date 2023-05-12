© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 12, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 12, 2023 at 2:40 PM MDT
A woman with long blonde hair, wearing all black, standing between two men. All three of them have their hands crossed in front.
Kyle Green
/
Associated Press
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday May 12, 2023. The Idaho jury convicted Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs.

A guilty verdict has been reached in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the country is struggling with a fentanyl crisis, Idaho is threatening to sue if grizzly bears are not taken off the endangered species list, we get an update on the Kroger-Albertson's merger and volunteer numbers are declining, except in the Mountain West.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

