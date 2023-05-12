Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 12, 2023

A guilty verdict has been reached in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the country is struggling with a fentanyl crisis, Idaho is threatening to sue if grizzly bears are not taken off the endangered species list, we get an update on the Kroger-Albertson's merger and volunteer numbers are declining, except in the Mountain West.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

