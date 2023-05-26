© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 26, 2023

By Samantha Wright
Published May 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM MDT
A look at the University of Phoenix deal, Micron is expanding in Idaho, lawmakers are trying to protect more land in the Mountain West, student loan relief is being provided to some rural health care professionals and its possible we could see an increase in wildfires this year.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Samantha Wright
