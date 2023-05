Here in Idaho, not every family has easy access to a doctor.

This can create a gap, leaving children without regular medical care. That's why St. Luke's has stocked a mobile care clinic with everything it needs to hit the road and bring the health professionals to the kids that need them most.

Pediatrician Dr. Noreen Womack and St. Luke's Community Health Manager Jean Mutchie joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the traveling care clinic.