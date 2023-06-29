© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Idaho nonprofit helps provide affordable housing in Nampa and Caldwell

By Samantha Wright
Published June 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM MDT
Ashley Brown
Flickr

The high price of housing in the Treasure Valley continues to leave many families out of reach of an affordable place to live. Even finding an apartment to rent can be hard, let alone one that working families can afford.

One Idaho nonprofit is working to build and preserve affordable housing in places like Nampa and Caldwell. The Housing Company just unveiled a new affordable apartment complex in Caldwell and after reading about it in theIdaho Capital Sun we wanted to know more.

Erin Anderson, the Director of The Housing Company, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Affordable HousingNampaCaldwell
Samantha Wright
