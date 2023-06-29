© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Now is the time to check out Shoshone Falls

By Samantha Wright
Published June 29, 2023 at 2:06 PM MDT
Shoshone Falls on a sunny day.
J. Stephen Conn
/
Flickr

The waterfall known as the The Niagara of the West is showing off right now, as large amounts of water flow over Shoshone Falls.

The falls, which were quiet for a few weeks, are getting a boost as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation releases more water over Milner Dam to help push fish downstream.

Now is the time to check out the falls at Shoshone Falls Park just east of Twin Falls. John Hildreth, the principal engineer in Idaho Power's water resources group joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Shoshone FallsTwin Falls
