Now is the time to check out Shoshone Falls

The waterfall known as the The Niagara of the West is showing off right now, as large amounts of water flow over Shoshone Falls.

The falls, which were quiet for a few weeks, are getting a boost as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation releases more water over Milner Dam to help push fish downstream.

Now is the time to check out the falls at Shoshone Falls Park just east of Twin Falls. John Hildreth, the principal engineer in Idaho Power's water resources group joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

