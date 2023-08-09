© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Crime and public safety: A conversation with Boise Mayor McLean

By Staff
Published August 9, 2023 at 1:55 PM MDT
Boise Police Department City Hall Logo
Lacey Daley
/
Boise State Public Radio

August 3, 2023, was a horrible day in Boise. First responders were first called to a downtown street where a teen skateboarder was hit and killed by a vehicle.

A very short time later, police responded to yet another incident of a man with a weapon. With law enforcement using lethal force for the second time in as many weeks, the man was dead.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says Boise's crime is the lowest it's been in 22 years. She sat down with Moring Edition host George Prentice to talk about the two incidents, public safety, pedestrian safety and her criteria for choosing the next member of the Boise City Council.

Idaho Matters Lauren McLeanBoise Police Department
Staff
