Crime and public safety: A conversation with Boise Mayor McLean

August 3, 2023, was a horrible day in Boise. First responders were first called to a downtown street where a teen skateboarder was hit and killed by a vehicle.

A very short time later, police responded to yet another incident of a man with a weapon. With law enforcement using lethal force for the second time in as many weeks, the man was dead.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says Boise's crime is the lowest it's been in 22 years. She sat down with Moring Edition host George Prentice to talk about the two incidents, public safety, pedestrian safety and her criteria for choosing the next member of the Boise City Council.

