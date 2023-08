COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Health officials are pointing to the EG.5 Coronavirus, a subvariant of the Omicron lineage that originally emerged in November 2021. So what is this variant? What are the symptoms and what do we need to know about it?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.