Osher Institute means learning doesn't have to stop when you leave school

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 23, 2023 at 3:02 PM MDT
A room full of older people sit and listen to a speaker at a podium.
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute
/
via Facebook

This month the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is kicking off their fall semester.

The program is geared towards adults who are 50 years and older and offers courses that look at things like the next 20 years in space, what it's like to be a homicide detective, climate change, Idaho's Ice Age mammals and lost art, just to name a few of the many topics.

Dana Thorp Patterson, the Director of the Osher Institute, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the program and the role it's playing in the community.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
