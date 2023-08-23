Osher Institute means learning doesn't have to stop when you leave school

This month the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is kicking off their fall semester.

The program is geared towards adults who are 50 years and older and offers courses that look at things like the next 20 years in space, what it's like to be a homicide detective, climate change, Idaho's Ice Age mammals and lost art, just to name a few of the many topics.

Dana Thorp Patterson, the Director of the Osher Institute, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the program and the role it's playing in the community.