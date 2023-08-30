© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: August 30, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 30, 2023 at 2:01 PM MDT
A child wears a KN95 protective mask for kids in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A child wears a KN95 protective mask for kids in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

As school districts across the country return from summer vacation health officials are reporting a COVID-19 surge, leading to temporary closures of schools in places like Texas, Kentucky and Alabama.

Experts say they expect the cases to rise in even more school systems, like New York City, which open after Labor Day. In some areas of the country, COVID cases are rising so much that hospitals are seeing more hospitalizations, with the state of Alabama is reporting a 300% increase.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to tell us what this means for us.

Tags
Idaho Matters COVID-19SchoolsDoctors Roundtable
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate