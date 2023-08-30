© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Why you won't want to miss the upcoming annular solar eclipse

By Hannah Gardoski
Published August 30, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT
The moon moves in front of the sun in a rare "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse, as seen in the sky over Singapore on Thursday.
Louis Kwok
/
AFP via Getty Images
This fall, the moon, sun and earth will align for an annular solar eclipse, appearing to many onlookers like a a ring of fire in the sky.

And though these eclipses happen ever other year or so, this one is special because it will be the last annular eclipse we'll see in the United States for over a decade.

Brian Jackson, Associate Professor for the Department of Physics at Boise State University, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming celestial event.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
