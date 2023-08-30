Why you won't want to miss the upcoming annular solar eclipse

This fall, the moon, sun and earth will align for an annular solar eclipse, appearing to many onlookers like a a ring of fire in the sky.

And though these eclipses happen ever other year or so, this one is special because it will be the last annular eclipse we'll see in the United States for over a decade.

Brian Jackson, Associate Professor for the Department of Physics at Boise State University, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming celestial event.

