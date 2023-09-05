© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
What to Watch: A look at noses through cinema history

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published September 5, 2023 at 11:51 AM MDT
Classic glasses and nose disguise.
iStockphoto.com

It’s a special Labor Day version of “What to Watch” with our resident movie critic, and Morning Edition host, George Prentice!

The nose knows. There’s a controversy brewing over noses, specifically prosthetic noses that actors use when playing roles like the current movie Golda.

Actress Helen Mirren has been caught up in controversy as she plays Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir. George takes a look at fake noses through movie history and at how the nose uproar is taking away from stellar acting and a fascinating historical story.

