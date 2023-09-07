© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Education
Idaho Matters

A look at the 1619 project

By Samantha Wright
Published September 7, 2023 at 2:19 PM MDT
Dr. Richard Bell
Dr. Richard Bell sits with students during a class discussion.

Four years ago the New York Times magazine started an initiative called the "1619 Project" to look at the 400th anniversary of black slavery in America.

The project has sparked hundreds of conversations on the legacy of black slavery and the contributions of black Americans, creating backlash as several states have incited laws to block it from public schools.

Dr. Richard Bell is a professor of history at the University of Maryland and is hosting a series of lectures about the project at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this subject.

Samantha Wright
