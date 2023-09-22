© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: September 22, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 22, 2023 at 1:43 PM MDT
A Boise school board member gets arrested, truckers need more places to park as they move our stuff around the country, an update on the Bingham County Republican Central Committee, the case against a former Jefferson County Prosecutor and the Bonneville School District needs employees.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

