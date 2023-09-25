A new call in show looks for folks in 'The Middle'

A lot of Americans are neither right or left of center … instead they fall in the middle.

That’s exactly who the new show “ The Middle with Jeremy Hobson ” is looking for: folks who are in the middle politically, geographically or philosophically.

The Middle got its start during the 2022 midterm election, when people called in and tuned in to listen to civil discussions in a safe space.

Now, it's relaunching as a national weekly show, just in time for the 2024 election season and we’re bringing it to Boise State Public Radio News on Thursday nights at 7:00 p.m.

We asked Jeremy to join Idaho Matters to talk more about his new show.