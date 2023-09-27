As more cases are reported in Idaho, here's how to protect yourself from measles

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Wednesday morning that four children in Nampa have been diagnosed with Measles. They were unvaccinated and got the disease after being exposed in the home of someone who was infected while traveling internationally.

Dr. Christine Hahn, the Medical Director of the Division of Public Health at Health and Welfare and the Idaho State Epidemiologist, said she was concerned, but not surprised to see that more people were coming down with this highly infectious disease.

Our Morning Edition host George Prentice got a chance to sit down with Dr. Hahn to talk about measles, this years flu season and the CDC's messaging this year with their Wild to Mild campaign.