Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 20, 2023
Idaho's longest-serving death row inmate has been granted a stay of execution, there's a new officer for police accountability, an Idaho Falls lawsuit is claiming public funds where used inappropriately, some Mountain West schools could be switching to a four day school week and we take a look at this years fire season.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Ruth Brown with Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com
- Murphy Woodhouse, Mountain West News Bureau Boise Reporter
- Carly Flandro, Reporter withIdaho Ed News
- Will Walkey, Reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau and Wyoming Public Media