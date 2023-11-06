How far has vaccine development come?

For many people, vaccines for flu, viruses and COVID-19 strains are extremely effective at warding off the diseases they’re designed to protect against. But for some, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases, the results can be less effective.



Dr. Laura Jenski has worked in immunology and oncology at places like Purdue and Marshall Universities, studying the immune system and how it works. She’s been looking at progress in how vaccines are developed and how they’re becoming more effective for more people.

Dr. Jenski is teaching a class on vaccine development Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.