© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How far has vaccine development come?

By Samantha Wright
Published November 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM MST
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
A pharmacist fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccination.

For many people, vaccines for flu, viruses and COVID-19 strains are extremely effective at warding off the diseases they’re designed to protect against. But for some, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases, the results can be less effective.
 
Dr. Laura Jenski has worked in immunology and oncology at places like Purdue and Marshall Universities, studying the immune system and how it works. She’s been looking at progress in how vaccines are developed and how they’re becoming more effective for more people.

Dr. Jenski is teaching a class on vaccine development Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Osher InstituteVaccination
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate