Adopting a senior pet is a great way to find true love

When it comes to adopting a pet, finding the right fit is important but quite often many animals are ruled out before they’re ever given a chance simply because of their age. Which is why November is “Adopt a Senior Pet Month.”

Despite being older, these pets make wonderful companions and let's be honest they usually have better manners - what’s not to love? Also, the senior pets pictured above are available for adoption!

Danielle Dokter with the West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

