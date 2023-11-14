© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Adopting a senior pet is a great way to find true love

By Hannah Gardoski
Published November 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST
A black and brown terrier with a purple leash looks into the camera.
1 of 3  — Bonnie.jpeg
Bonnie is seven years old and sassy but sweet and loves to play fetch with kids.
West Valley Humane Society
A black cat curls up on a wooden bench.
2 of 3  — winston_west_valley.png
Ten-year-old Winston is a couch potato and loves to nap.
West Valley Humane Society
A large tan retriever and Labrador mix dog sits on a pink Hello Kitty blanket.
3 of 3  — Chewy.jpg
Seven-year-old Chewy is a cuddle enthusiast who thrives on those cozy moments under blankets.
West Valley Humane Society

When it comes to adopting a pet, finding the right fit is important but quite often many animals are ruled out before they’re ever given a chance simply because of their age. Which is why November is “Adopt a Senior Pet Month.”

Despite being older, these pets make wonderful companions and let's be honest they usually have better manners - what’s not to love? Also, the senior pets pictured above are available for adoption!

Danielle Dokter with the West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

