Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 17, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST
Rows of desks face the front of a classroom.
Boise School District

The debate on whether or not to refuse federal funding for schools has resurfaced, an update on U of I's purchase of the University of Phoenix, the Zombie deer disease has spread to McCall, there's controversy over a new park in Boise and a look at why three Idaho Freedom Caucus members were reprimanded.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters EducationUniversity Of IdahoReporter Roundtable
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
Gemma Gaudette

