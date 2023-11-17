Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 17, 2023

The debate on whether or not to refuse federal funding for schools has resurfaced, an update on U of I's purchase of the University of Phoenix, the Zombie deer disease has spread to McCall, there's controversy over a new park in Boise and a look at why three Idaho Freedom Caucus members were reprimanded.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

