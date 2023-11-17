Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 17, 2023
The debate on whether or not to refuse federal funding for schools has resurfaced, an update on U of I's purchase of the University of Phoenix, the Zombie deer disease has spread to McCall, there's controversy over a new park in Boise and a look at why three Idaho Freedom Caucus members were reprimanded.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Gretchen Parsons, Managing Editor with BoiseDev.com
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Nicole Blanchard, outdoors reporter with the Idaho Statesman