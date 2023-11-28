Housing challenge supports Idahoans experiencing homelessness

Across Idaho, nonprofits are providing essential services, helping those in need to find safe and affordable housing.

Without the proper resources though this work isn't possible, which is why each year the Idaho Housing and Finance Association hosts the Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge raising funds that help support Idahoans experiencing homelessness.

Benjamin Cushman with IHFA and award-winning country music artist Jimmy Wayne joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this event.

