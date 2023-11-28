© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Housing challenge supports Idahoans experiencing homelessness

By Hannah Gardoski
Published November 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST
Across Idaho, nonprofits are providing essential services, helping those in need to find safe and affordable housing.

Without the proper resources though this work isn't possible, which is why each year the Idaho Housing and Finance Association hosts the Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge raising funds that help support Idahoans experiencing homelessness.

Benjamin Cushman with IHFA and award-winning country music artist Jimmy Wayne joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this event.

Homelessness
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
