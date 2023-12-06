Bringing dream bikes to life for Christmas

Each holiday season, kids from all over the Treasure Valley draw pictures of what their dream bike would look like, sending their creations to the Boise Bicycle Project.



Over the course of several months, volunteers from BBP work hard to make these dream bikes a reality.

This year, the nonprofit is asking the community to adopt a bike in order to make sure that each child gets to see their drawing come to life in time for BBP's annual Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.

Devin McComas, the new Executive Director of the Boise Bicycle Project, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.