'The Majority:' An author interview with Elizabeth Silver
This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on July 31, 2023.
In todays climate and culture, discussions of female power and autonomy are incredibly important - especially when it comes to positions of leadership.
Elizabeth Silver's newest book "The Majority" looks at these topics, drawing inspiration from history as she follows one woman's journey to becoming a Supreme Court Justice. Silver joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her latest book.