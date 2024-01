The City of Boise reports levels of the COVID-19 virus in its wastewater have risen steadily since early December. Between Dec. 1 and 27, the 14-day average of COVID levels rose about 65%.

So, what’s this mean for the rest of cold, flu, and COVID season?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to give us a few tips on how to stay safe, as well as the latest information on RSV, COVID-19 and the flu.