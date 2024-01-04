A preview of the 2024 Idaho Legislative Session

A new year means a new Idaho Legislative Session where a group of 105 legislators will make decisions that will affect every aspect of life in the Gem State.

From taxes to education to Medicaid to housing to abortion - lawmakers are planning bills and laws that will have a direct impact on our daily life. The session starts Monday, Jan. 8, and every year we get an idea of the top priorities in both parties at the annual Idaho Press Club’s Legislative Preview.

Our political reporter James Dawson joined Idaho Matters to let us know what’s on the minds of the dominant GOP Party, the minority Democrats and Idaho Governor Brad Little.

