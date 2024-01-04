© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A preview of the 2024 Idaho Legislative Session

By Samantha Wright,
Gemma Gaudette
Published January 4, 2024 at 1:55 PM MST
The Idaho State Capitol building taken from an upward angle. you can see the American flag, the POW MIA flag and the Idaho State flag.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio News

A new year means a new Idaho Legislative Session where a group of 105 legislators will make decisions that will affect every aspect of life in the Gem State.

From taxes to education to Medicaid to housing to abortion - lawmakers are planning bills and laws that will have a direct impact on our daily life. The session starts Monday, Jan. 8, and every year we get an idea of the top priorities in both parties at the annual Idaho Press Club’s Legislative Preview.

Our political reporter James Dawson joined Idaho Matters to let us know what’s on the minds of the dominant GOP Party, the minority Democrats and Idaho Governor Brad Little.

Idaho Matters Idaho LegislatureBrad LittleAbortionMedicaid
