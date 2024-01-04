© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Looking at the library book controversy in the Mountain West

By Staff
Published January 4, 2024 at 1:52 PM MST
Fran
/
Flickr

Across the country, libraries are becoming a battleground for culture wars, with children at the center. In Idaho, some residents and lawmakers want libraries to restrict access to books. Aspen Public Radio’s Caroline Llanes reports on one controversy for the Mountain West News Bureau.

This story was produced with help from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps. It’s funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho LegislatureLibrary
Stay Connected
Staff
Our Purpose: Be at the civic, cultural and intellectual forefront of our community to create an informed, engaged public.
See stories by Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate