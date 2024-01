Inflation is falling, interest rates could be following suit and it’s a presidential election year. Idaho Matters wanted to know how all these things are going to affect your finances in 2024.

We wanted to get an update on the economy so we asked Robert Spendlove back on the show. He’s the Senior Economist for Zions Bank and he often provides economic updates to the Idaho Legislature to help lawmakers decide how to spend, or not spend, taxpayer money.