Idaho volleyball team makes a name for themselves

When it comes to the world of volleyball, the Idaho Crush team has been making a name for themselves, breaking records and gaining national recognition as they bring a new spotlight to the sport.

And the team is continuing to trailblaze as they get ready to head to South America to compete against some of Brazil's top players.

Caroline Bower, Idaho Crush head coach and club owner, along with Idaho Crush players Kenna McClure and Sydney Hyde, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming competition and their sport.

