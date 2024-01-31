© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho volleyball team makes a name for themselves

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 31, 2024 at 2:40 PM MST
Girls play volleyball in a competition.
Idaho Crush Facebook page

When it comes to the world of volleyball, the Idaho Crush team has been making a name for themselves, breaking records and gaining national recognition as they bring a new spotlight to the sport.

And the team is continuing to trailblaze as they get ready to head to South America to compete against some of Brazil's top players.

Caroline Bower, Idaho Crush head coach and club owner, along with Idaho Crush players Kenna McClure and Sydney Hyde, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming competition and their sport.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

