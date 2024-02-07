Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: February 7, 2024

This winter, COVID-19 has surged nationally. The Idaho Statesman reports Idaho's COVID wastewater levels were the highest they'd been in two years.

This comes after Idaho lawmakers rejected about 16 million dollars in federal grant money that would have helped pandemic response efforts, with a direct result being that Idaho's wastewater tracking dashboard likely has less data.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help break all of this down.

