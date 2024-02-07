© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: February 7, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 7, 2024 at 2:04 PM MST
This winter, COVID-19 has surged nationally. The Idaho Statesman reports Idaho's COVID wastewater levels were the highest they'd been in two years.

This comes after Idaho lawmakers rejected about 16 million dollars in federal grant money that would have helped pandemic response efforts, with a direct result being that Idaho's wastewater tracking dashboard likely has less data.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help break all of this down.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
