The bubonic plague dates back to the Middle Ages, when it killed millions of people in Europe. This was, of course, before the advent of antibiotics.

Just this week, a person in Central Oregon contracted this disease. And someone else died from a virus called Alaska pox. Not to mention, we are still dealing with COVID-19 and the flu.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help break all of this down.