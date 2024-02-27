© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How one student is preserving Idaho's music history

By Samantha Wright
Published February 27, 2024 at 2:20 PM MST
A person holds up an old "Record Exchange" advertisment.
Cora Lee Oxley

How do you preserve the music history of a city? Or a state? Where do you start such a project?

Those were the questions for Cora Lee Oxley, a Boise State University senior studying humanities and cultural studies. She wanted to help preserve Idaho's music history, and decided to use the Record Exchange as a starting point.

Oxley used to work at the Boise-based record store and is using it as a focal point to create an archive of Idaho music.

Cora Lee, along with Cheryle Oestreicher, the professor and head of Special Collections and Archives at the Albertsons Library at Boise State University, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Tags
Idaho Matters MusicBoise State University
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate