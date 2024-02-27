How one student is preserving Idaho's music history

How do you preserve the music history of a city? Or a state? Where do you start such a project?

Those were the questions for Cora Lee Oxley, a Boise State University senior studying humanities and cultural studies. She wanted to help preserve Idaho's music history, and decided to use the Record Exchange as a starting point.

Oxley used to work at the Boise-based record store and is using it as a focal point to create an archive of Idaho music.

Cora Lee, along with Cheryle Oestreicher, the professor and head of Special Collections and Archives at the Albertsons Library at Boise State University, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.