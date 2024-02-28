Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: February 28, 2024

Nearly four years ago, the Doctors Roundtable was created to help keep people up-to-date on the latest COVID-19 news. Since then, however, the Roundtable has expanded, covering everything from dengue fever to monkey pox to polio.

Despite the addition of these new topics though, Dr. David Pate has continued to stay well informed on the issue of COVID, and he recently provided an update about the transmission of this disease in his most recent blog post. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this update.