News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: February 28, 2024

By Samantha Wright
Published February 28, 2024 at 2:10 PM MST
A doctor types at a computer.
iStockphoto.com

Nearly four years ago, the Doctors Roundtable was created to help keep people up-to-date on the latest COVID-19 news. Since then, however, the Roundtable has expanded, covering everything from dengue fever to monkey pox to polio.

Despite the addition of these new topics though, Dr. David Pate has continued to stay well informed on the issue of COVID, and he recently provided an update about the transmission of this disease in his most recent blog post. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this update.

 

Tags
Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableCOVID-19
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
