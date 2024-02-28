© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
How the University of Idaho is building autonomous robots to electrocute weeds

By Samantha Wright
Published February 28, 2024 at 2:06 PM MST
University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene doctoral student and Project Evergreen principal researcher Garrett Wells will build and test an automated weed detection and eradication system for U.S. Forest Service’s tree nurseries. The device, known as Amiga, will begin field tests in summer 2024.
University of Idaho Coeur d'Alene
Anyone who has ever weeded their backyard garden knows what a pain it can be.

Now imagine trying to weed up to six million plants on 60 acres of land. That’s how many trees Idaho's Lucky Peak Nursery grows in a year, and it’s just one of six U.S. Forest Service nurseries around the country. The government spends half a million dollars to have those weeds pulled, mostly by hand.

Researchers at the University of Idaho Coeur d'Alene, are building a robot that will be able to find a weed and get rid of it to help the current crop of seedlings and an expected increase in the number of plants grown.

Doctoral student Garrett Wells and John Shovic, an Associate Professor and Director of U of I’s Center for Intelligent Industrial Robotics, are part of the team building the weeding robot, and they joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the project.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
