Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 15, 2024
A bill restricting children's access to certain library books has passed the House, Idaho is moving to implement age verification on adult websites, state employees could be precluded from receiving gender affirming care and an update on the latest data from the National Fire Registry.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Logan Finney withIdaho Reports
- Ian Max Stevenson, reporter for theIdaho Statesman
- Murphy Woodhouse Mountain West News Bureau Boise Reporter
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television