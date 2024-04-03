© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.
Health
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: April 3, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 3, 2024 at 2:53 PM MDT
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed the detection of a highly pathogenic avian influenza in an Idaho dairy herd.

Cows at a Cassia County Dairy operation started experiencing symptoms shortly after the farm received a shipment of cattle from an operation in Texas, where cows there later tested positive.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this and its impact on the Gem State.

Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableAvian InfluenzaBird Flu
Gemma Gaudette
