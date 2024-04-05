Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 5, 2024
OB-GYNs are leaving Idaho, the legislature has passed a bill restricting access to certain books in libraries, lawmakers have approved a new transportation budget and immigration law could be changing in Idaho.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun
- Christina Lords, editor-in-chief of Idaho Capital Sun
- Ruth Brown, producer with Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television