Idaho Matters

A conversation with Debbie Critchfield: The impact of education policy on Idaho schools and kids

By Samantha Wright
Published April 8, 2024 at 3:05 PM MDT
Idaho's Superintendent of Public Instruction has been watching the Idaho legislature closely this year as lawmakers consider giving public schools a giant chunk of the state budget.

Debbie Critchfield is in her second year as the head of Idaho's public K–12 school system, and now that the legislature is wrapping up, she's about to go on a statewide tour to talk with school officials about education policy coming out of the legislature this year and how it will affect schools and kids.

She agreed to give Idaho Matters a preview and we started the conversation with the roughly $2 billion school facilities bill that passed this session.

Education
