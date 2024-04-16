Supporting the mental health of Idaho youth with upstream prevention

Across the United States, kids are struggling with their mental health and here in Idaho, we're seeing the same problem. One which was made even more stark after the suicide of four Boise students late last year.

Now as the community joins together in support of our kids, one group is working on a way to address the mental health struggles of our youth before they reach a crisis point.

Megan Smith, the director of Communities for Youth, joined Idaho Matters.

