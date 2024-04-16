© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Supporting the mental health of Idaho youth with upstream prevention

By Hannah Gardoski
Published April 16, 2024 at 2:31 PM MDT
A girl sits at a desk in front of a laptop, resting her head on her arms. 
Ute Grabowsky
/
Photothek via Getty Images

Across the United States, kids are struggling with their mental health and here in Idaho, we're seeing the same problem. One which was made even more stark after the suicide of four Boise students late last year.

Now as the community joins together in support of our kids, one group is working on a way to address the mental health struggles of our youth before they reach a crisis point.

Megan Smith, the director of Communities for Youth, joined Idaho Matters.

Idaho Matters Mental Health
