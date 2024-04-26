© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 26, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 26, 2024 at 1:37 PM MDT
A temporary memorial featuring Deputy Tobin Bolter’s patrol vehicle is set up in front of the Ada County Sheriff's Office (7200 W. Barrister Dr in Boise). Star Police, Kuna Police and Eagle Police substations also have dedicated memorial spots.
Ada County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook
A memorial service will soon be held for Deputy Tobin Bolter, the signature deadline for open primary supporters is right around the corner, some health organizations are encouraging pregnant patients to think about air ambulance services and we take a look at what's next for Idaho's gender-affirming care ban.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableTransgender RightsAbortion
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

