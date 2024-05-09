© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise State professor undertakes study to reduce risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

By Samantha Wright
Published May 9, 2024 at 2:16 PM MDT
Newborn baby is shown sleeping on a bed.
Purestock
/
Getty Images/Purestock

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is never an easy subject to talk about, but it is an important area of research.

Which is why the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is studying children around the country who have succumbed to this syndrome.

The CDC is providing grants to organizations across the nation, including Boise State University, to gather data, look for trends and find ways to prevent this horrible situation from happening.

Max Veltman is a licensed pediatric nurse practitioner and an associate professor in the school of nursing, and he's working with Canyon County and other entities to collect this date. Veltman joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Kids
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate