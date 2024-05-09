Boise State professor undertakes study to reduce risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is never an easy subject to talk about, but it is an important area of research.

Which is why the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is studying children around the country who have succumbed to this syndrome.

The CDC is providing grants to organizations across the nation, including Boise State University, to gather data, look for trends and find ways to prevent this horrible situation from happening.

Max Veltman is a licensed pediatric nurse practitioner and an associate professor in the school of nursing, and he's working with Canyon County and other entities to collect this date. Veltman joined Idaho Matters to talk more.