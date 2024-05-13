What kind of impact does the health care system have on our climate?

Across the globe, people are feeling the impact of climate change, not just in their environment but in their health, which can mean more frequent visits to the doctor.

And though hospitals are helping to solve people's health problems, they're also inadvertently contributing to the bigger one, climate change.

Which is why many health care systems, like St. Luke's, are making a commitment to reduce emissions and address the issue.

Dr. Ethan Sims, Director of Environmental Sustainability and an emergency department physician at St. Luke's, and Stephanie Wicks, a sustainability leader at St. Luke's, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

