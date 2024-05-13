© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

What kind of impact does the health care system have on our climate?

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 13, 2024 at 3:19 PM MDT
Katherine Jones
/
Idaho Statesman

Across the globe, people are feeling the impact of climate change, not just in their environment but in their health, which can mean more frequent visits to the doctor.

And though hospitals are helping to solve people's health problems, they're also inadvertently contributing to the bigger one, climate change.

Which is why many health care systems, like St. Luke's, are making a commitment to reduce emissions and address the issue.

Dr. Ethan Sims, Director of Environmental Sustainability and an emergency department physician at St. Luke's, and Stephanie Wicks, a sustainability leader at St. Luke's, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Tags
Idaho Matters Climate ChangeSt. Luke's
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate