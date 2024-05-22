© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters

Primary election recap with Idaho Matters

By Samantha Wright
Published May 22, 2024 at 2:11 PM MDT
Tuesday's Idaho primary election saw a major shakeup in the legislature as the struggle between hardliners and moderates in the GOP led to at least 15 incumbents losing to challengers around the state.

So who won? And who lost? And what does it mean for school choice, Idaho Launch and other hot button issues at the Statehouse? Plus, more than 40 school bonds and levies were up for grabs last night.

Here to break it down for us is our reporter panel - Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News, Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun, and our own legislative reporter James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News.

Then we breakdown what these results mean for Idaho with Professor McKay Cunningham, Director of On-Campus Experiential Learning at the College of Idaho.

Idaho Matters 2024 ElectionsIdaho Legislature
Samantha Wright
