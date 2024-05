Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently said he had a dead worm in his brain. So what are brain worms? How are they different from brain amoebas? And how do you keep them out of your head?

Plus we get an update on bird flu which has now been found in alpacas in Idaho.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these issues and answer your listener questions.