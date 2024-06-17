Exploring the local food scene with BoiseDev

BoiseDev.com has become known for reporting about all things development in Boise, the Treasure Valley and beyond, from new business to construction projects to changes in building codes and zoning laws.

This year, they did a survey to find out what their readers wanted to know more about, and a large majority said food and restaurant news was a priority.

And indeed, stories about the "In-N-Out craze" or restaurant moves and shake-ups have been a hot topic on their website. So they've launched a new weekly newsletter called BoiseDev Eats, featuring local food news.

Don Day, the founder and editor of BoiseDev.com, and Kara Jackson, a managing partner, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.