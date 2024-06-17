© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters

Exploring the local food scene with BoiseDev

By Samantha Wright
Published June 17, 2024 at 2:13 PM MDT
A restaurant table is shown with people sitting in the background.
Sarah Rahal
/
Flickr

BoiseDev.com has become known for reporting about all things development in Boise, the Treasure Valley and beyond, from new business to construction projects to changes in building codes and zoning laws.

This year, they did a survey to find out what their readers wanted to know more about, and a large majority said food and restaurant news was a priority.

And indeed, stories about the "In-N-Out craze" or restaurant moves and shake-ups have been a hot topic on their website. So they've launched a new weekly newsletter called BoiseDev Eats, featuring local food news.

Don Day, the founder and editor of BoiseDev.com, and Kara Jackson, a managing partner, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Food
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
