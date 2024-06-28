Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 28, 2024
The Teton Pass has reopened, there's a divide over education issues, U of I and Phoenix have requested an extension in their negotiations and we take a look at the latest on the Daybells.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Nate Eaton, News Director at EastIdahoNews.com
- Kevin Richert, senior reporter and blogger with Idaho Ed News