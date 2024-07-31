© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: July 31, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 31, 2024 at 2:05 PM MDT
Fusion Medical Animation
/
Unsplash

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again. In California, cases are rising so quickly that the state is set to meet or surpass the number of cases seen in the summer of 2022, according to the California Health Department.

Here in Idaho, we're also seeing more COVID cases. So what's going on, and how will this potentially impact the start of school for kids in the Treasure Valley?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I'm Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you'll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you'll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
