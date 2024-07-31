Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: July 31, 2024

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again. In California, cases are rising so quickly that the state is set to meet or surpass the number of cases seen in the summer of 2022, according to the California Health Department.

Here in Idaho, we're also seeing more COVID cases. So what's going on, and how will this potentially impact the start of school for kids in the Treasure Valley?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.