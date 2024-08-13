'Stop The Tall Man, Save The Tiger:' An author interview with Peter Young

In 1997, everything was falling into place for Peter Young. He'd landed his dream broadcasting job, married his wife and started a family. From the outside, life was picture perfect, but behind closed doors, things couldn't be farther from the truth.

In his new memoir, "Stop The Tall Man, Save The Tiger," Young chronicles his experience being brainwashed into a cult and how he found his way out. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his latest release.

