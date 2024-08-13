© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'Stop The Tall Man, Save The Tiger:' An author interview with Peter Young

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 13, 2024 at 2:06 PM MDT
The cover of "Stop The Tall Man, Save The Tiger."
Self Publishing

In 1997, everything was falling into place for Peter Young. He'd landed his dream broadcasting job, married his wife and started a family. From the outside, life was picture perfect, but behind closed doors, things couldn't be farther from the truth.

In his new memoir, "Stop The Tall Man, Save The Tiger," Young chronicles his experience being brainwashed into a cult and how he found his way out. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his latest release.

Tags
Idaho Matters Books
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate